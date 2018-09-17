Berkley: Earthquake was God saying ‘I’m here’

Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley. FILE PHOTO

ANGLICAN Bishop Rev Claude Berkley says the 6.9 magnitude earthquake on August 21 was a reminder from God to Trinbagonians that He is still here.

"We have not prayed so much as a nation like August 21 and the days following. And there were prayers that would put some of us religious leaders to shame on the radio and on the papers. One little shake. Remember, 'I am here'."

He was speaking yesterday at a service during the ceremonial opening of the 2018-2019 Law Term at City Hall in Port of Spain.

He said the country has had a lot to grapple with in recent times including the challenge of crime and violence, social challenge, the economy, the earthquake and the impending downsizing of and consequent job losses at Petrotrin.

Berkley said national commentators have apportioned blame, shame expressed, crisis and tragedy called, corruption and mismanagement fingered and tendency to reward laziness, recklessness and corruption abhorred.

"Not to mention a seemingly inability to demand and maintain good order and accountability." He said there will be consequences for our actions; if not in people's own field, then in God's good time.