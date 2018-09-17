Abbot Perreira stabilised in Rome hospital

Abbott John Perreira

Abbot John Perreira, 63, who has been hospitalised in Rome with thrombosis, has been stabilised. His brother Monsignor Christian Perreira confirmed this yesterday.

Thrombosis is a pulmonary embolism which occurs when a clump of material, most often a blood clot, gets wedged into an artery in the lungs. These blood clots most commonly come from the deep veins of the legs. This condition is known as deep vein thrombosis.

The clot blocks the normal flow of blood. This blockage can cause serious problems, like damage to the lungs and low oxygen levels in the blood. If the clot is big or the artery is clogged by many smaller clots, a pulmonary embolism can be fatal.

The abbot, who went to Rome early last month for a meeting of the Abbot’s’ Benedictine Order, was admitted to hospital on September 13.

“He is still in hospital and my sister Nadine and my brother Felix left for Rome today (yesterday) and they will be in touch with the family when they get there maybe by Monday (today) evening.

Msg Perreira said his brother never had any serious illnesses that required hospitalisation, just the usual cold and flu. He said he would not be going to Rome as his brother and sister were able to adequately cope with the situation.

“The family is pretty much united. My brother and sister are the best people to go up there. There is a Fr Victus who speaks Italian and English and he is also in touch with us and the family. He is the one we have been liaising with a lot.”

Abbot Perreira en­tered the monastery at Mount St Bene­dict in Sep­tem­ber 1985. He made his first pro­fes­sion on De­cem­ber 12, 1987, his solemn pro­fes­sion on No­vem­ber 25, 1990, and was or­dained a priest June 27, 1993. Ten years after his priest­ly or­di­na­tion, on No­vem­ber 15, 2003, Fr Perreira was elect­ed by his peers as ab­bot of the monastery of Our La­dy of Ex­ile.