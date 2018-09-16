TATIL, DesalcoTT play lead roles in ICATT conference

ICATT President Stacy Ann Golding (right); Derek Mohammed (left), Conference Chair for ICATT 2018 Annual International Finance & Accounting Conference; and Nicholas Sonnylal, Direct Sales Manager, TATIL, celebrate the insurance company’s lead Titanium sponsorship of the signature forum.

TATIL insurance company and the Desalination Company of TT (DesalcoTT) have taken on lead sponsorship roles for the 2018 Annual International Finance & Accounting Conference to be hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of TT (ICATT).

The conference, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Conference Centre on November 15 and 16, was formally launched on the opening day of the organisation’s two-day 2018 Annual IFRS Workshop at the Trinidad Hilton last week.

The titanium sponsorship by TATIL, the first locally-owned insurance company in TT, was announced by ICATT president, Stacy Ann Golding, who lauded the company’s decision to play a major role in the staging of the largest annual forum of accounting and finance professionals in the country.

“This conference is meant to challenge us to become more than we are. The knowledge we have as accountants and finance professionals is so powerful we are able to function in any sphere of society. We are able to help our society develop and progress even more because of the skills we possess as accountants,” Golding explained.

Nicholas Sonnylal, Direct Sales Manager, TATIL, said the company was “excited to be the Titanium sponsor” for the benchmark event since many chartered accountants work at TATIL.

Sonnylal said TATIL, which has a longstanding track record of 50 years in the insurance business, was one of the most robust and stable financial institutions in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean. The company, he added, had “specially designed” a tailor-made industry product for professional accountants.

DesalcoTT has become the second titanium sponsor of the conference. DesalcoTT was created in 1999 to produce desalinated water to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). The company now operates a US$ 200m desalination plant at Point Lisas and is the country’s largest fully locally and privately owned desalination operator.

In keeping with the trend of past conferences, this year’s theme for ICATT’s International Finance & Accounting Conference – New Frontiers: #Imagine; #Connect – looks at what lies ahead for the profession as a consequence of leaps in technology that enable as well as challenge us. The conference will feature several dynamic international, regional and local facilitators presenting on a range of topics. Representatives of professional accountancy organisations and captains of industry are expected to address participants.

Conference Chair, Derek Mohammed, a past ICATT president, welcomed on board the various sponsors. Gold sponsors are ACCA, BDO, Deliotte, EY, Grant Thornton, KPMG, PKF, PwC. Working with Trinidad and Tobago’s major accountancy firms, ACCA has been the backbone of support for ICATT in its role as regulator of the profession.

Joining the Gold sponsors in 2018 are TSTT and the TTIFC. Bronze sponsors are Baker Tilly Montano Ramcharitar, CPA – Canada, Republic Bank and W. Mohammed & Co.

Persons registering for the ICATT 2018 International Finance & Accounting Conference can now follow developments relating to the programme, speakers, sponsors and news on an ICATT app which can be downloaded free of charge from Google’s Playstore. The app was introduced at the formal launch of the conference. Android phone users attending the launch were among the first to download the app and an iphone version will be available shortly.