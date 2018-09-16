Pres Lions win SSFL opener

Naparima’s Nathaniel Perouse(L) tries to hold off his opponent from CIC player during SSFL action at St Mary’s grounds yesterday.

PRESENTATION College San Fernando began their defence of the Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division yesterday with a 3-1 win over Trinity College Moka at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

The “Lions” made light work of their opponents with national junior beach soccer players Jordan Riley and Omri Baird scoring one goal each and Shakeem Julien sealing the result in the 87th minute.

Trinity East scored a consolation goal with Kai Phillip on target in the second minute of injury time.

The schools from South were well represented yesterday as a well-organised Naparima College sealed a 3-1 away win over St Mary’s College in St Clair.

Naps, led by former national midfielder Angus Eve, walked all over St Mary’s and could have won the match by five goals had luck not been with the “Saints”.

Eve’s team took a lead in the 20th minute through Seon Shippley before St Mary’s equalised ten minutes later with a brilliant effort from Tyrese Spricer.

Naps commanded the second half and got ahead again in the 53rd minute via an effort from Mark Ramdeen.

With 15 minutes left, Isa Bramble made it 3-1 Naps.

In other results, North Zone teams Queen’s Royal College and St Anthony’s shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw, the same result recorded in the match-up between Fatima College and Bishop’s High. Meanwhile, host team St Anthony’s College were mauled 4-2 by another possible title contender, St Augustine Secondary.

The league kicked off on Thursday with San Juan North Secondary recording a 3-0 win over Valencia Secondary and Trinity College East playing to a goalless draw with St Benedict’s College.