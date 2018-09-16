N Touch
Sunday 16 September 2018
follow us
News

Man held with gun

A 20-year-old man was found with a semi-automatic gun in his pants while standing along the roadway at Duncan Village, San Fernando on Friday.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a gun.

He is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate tomorrow.

Police report that at about 5.30 pm, Mon Repos CID and Southern Division Task Force officers were on anti-crime exercise when they arrested the man.

Police said at the time the man was standing along 1st Street, Duncan Village. He was searched and a Browning Hi- Power pistol and 11 grammes of marijuana were found in his pants pocket.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Man held with gun"

News

PNM: Kamla must apologise

United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is likely to pay a hefty political…

Grasp dry dock deal

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has impressed upon the party’s general council the significance of…