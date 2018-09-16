Killed before Sunday lunch: Family loses appetite after ‘police’ shooting

Kareem Chad Hernandez

Relatives of 21-year-old Kareem Chad Hernandez want answers after he was shot and killed by a plain clothes police officer mere meters away from his Spring Drive Extension, Bagatelle, Diego Martin, home this morning.

Newsday understands at around 11 am, Hernandez and another man were talking when a black SUV pulled up. The driver ordered Hernandez to get into the vehicle.

The man claimed to be a police officer, but Hernandez's friend alleged he did not present any official police identification to support this.

Hernandez, suspicious of the man's intentions, attempted to walk away but was shot once in the leg.

He ran and collapsed in the front yard of his home. He was later taken to the St James District Medical Facility.

There are conflicting reports over how many times Hernandez was shot, as relatives say while he was bleeding only from his leg, they were told by doctors he appeared to have two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Relatives said Hernandez was killed just as they were getting ready for lunch and lost their appetite over his shooting.