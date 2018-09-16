CPL Finals Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders’ captain Dwayne Brave (R) and Guyana Amazon Warriors’ address the media, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, during a pre game press conference prior to today’s Hero CPL T20 final between both teams, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors are playing in the final match of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The match starts at 5 pm.

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Kevon Cooper, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan.

Guyana Amaon Warriors starting XI: Rayad Emrit, Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chris Green, Shervane Rutherford, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Cameron Delport, Romario Shepherd.

TKR are just just 31 runs away from victory with four overs to go after losing Denesh Ramdin (hit wicket) and Darren Bravo (injury) after the rain delay. Colin Munro has eased fears with a brisk 38 off 30 balls. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 17, 2018

WE'RE BACK!!! Play is about to resume with Denesh Ramdin and Colin Munro already out in the middle. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 17, 2018

The umpires are expected to make a further inspection at 9.10pm. Rain stopped play at 7.45pm with TKR on 65/1 chasing 148 for victory in the CPL final. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 17, 2018

Rain has paused proceedings here. TKR are 65/1 in 8.5 overs, chasing 148 for victory in the CPL final. TKR are currently ahead of the par score which is 56. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

First ball, @manuz05 gets a single to deep cover off Chris Green to become the first batsman to reach 500 runs in a CPL season. @Newsday_TT — Joel Bailey (@JJBBailey) September 16, 2018

luck certainly on TKR's side at the moment, as @shotta8080, on eight, is dropped by @rayad51 at short fine leg off Romario Shepherd; @Bazmccullum followed up with two straight sixes as the TKR are 49/0 after 5.5 overs. @Newsday_TT — Joel Bailey (@JJBBailey) September 16, 2018

Two former Test captains opening the batting for the TKR, with @shotta8080 a surprise choice at the top, partnering @Bazmccullum ; @sohailmalik614 witht he first over, in the run chase. @Newsday_TT — Joel Bailey (@JJBBailey) September 16, 2018

Imran Tahir, a genuine #11, held his own with @rayad51 in the last over, bowled by @DJBravo47 , as the @GYAmazonWarrior closed on 147/9. @ronchi04 topscored with 44 while @KP_15 was the main wicket-taker with 3/29. @Newsday_TT — Joel Bailey (@JJBBailey) September 16, 2018

Guyana Amazon Warriors have posted 147/9 after their 20 overs.

Should have been 144 all out but Kevon Cooper dropped an easy catch off Imran Tahir in the last over. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

after a message was sent to apparently speed up the scoring, Romario Shepherd failed to beat @shotta8080 throw to the stumps as a quick single was attempted. The @GYAmazonWarrior are 134/9 in 18.5 overs. @Newsday_TT — Joel Bailey (@JJBBailey) September 16, 2018

Guyana struggling to score with the majority of their batting line-up already dismissed. They're 127/8 with two overs remaining. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

The land of wood and water are in need of urgent assistance, as far as their batting is concerned, with @DJBravo47 using the short ball to good effect, to dismiss captain Chris Green for five (seven balls), the Australian top-edging one to @shotta8080 running back. @Newsday_TT — Joel Bailey (@JJBBailey) September 16, 2018

DJ Bravo doing the business tonight with the ball. He sets up his countryman Jason Mohammed with the short ball and he can't resist with a hook shot that goes straight to Khary Pierre. Guyana 108/7 @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

TKR fans finding their voice as they sense something special tonight. Guyana are struggling at 108/6 after 15 overs with their big guns - Hetmyer, Ronchi, Rutherford - back in the pavilion. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/I6GcIosWky — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

IT'S ALL GOING WRONG FOR GUYANA. Narine forces a top edge from Sohail Tanvir and Guyana lose their sixth wicket with the score on 101. TKR are in full control here in Tarouba. Six overs to go!!! @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/ESskzDaKTe — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

Khary Pierre has magic in his hands!!!. He is taking down the Amazon Warriors one by one. Rutherford looks to accelerate after hitting a 6 and 4 the previous over, smashing a delivery by Pierre back at him. The umpire ducks but Pierre sticks out his hand and catches it. — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD just crushed a short ball from Sunil Narine into the stands. What power from this 20 year old Guyanese. TKR need to get him cheaply. They've seen what he is capable of. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/8sUApyTs8L — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

TWO FOR PIERRE!!! The left-arm spinner fires a faster delivery at Chadwick Walton whose defensive prod is inferior and he nicks it to Narine at slip. Guyana 81/4 now and struggling after the midway break. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/lbgcB1jR0k — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

Ronchi (44) has thrown his wicket away. He attacks a wide delivery from Khary Pierre and only succeeds in finding the safe hands of Darren Bravo on the boundary. A much needed wicket for TKR. Guyana 79/3. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

Guyana looking to push on after losing a wicket off the first ball of the match. The Amazon Warriors are 78/2 after 10 overs with Luke Ronchi (44) and Jason Mohammed (17) at the crease. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/zvHvpaqLhF — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

Drinks break and the game is evenly poised at the moment - the @GYAmazonWarrior are on 78/2 after 10 overs with @ronchi04 on 44 (from 34 balls) and Jason Mohammed 17 (from 14 balls). @Newsday_TT — Joel Bailey (@JJBBailey) September 16, 2018

The tournament's top wicket taker strikes!! Fawad Ahmed gets hit for 6 by Shimron Hetmyer but shows bravery to pitch it up next ball and catches the edge of his bat. Bravo does the rest at slip. Guyana 52/2 in the 7th over. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

Luke Ronchi is taking the attack to TKR. Dwayne Bravo brings himself into the attack but Ronchi creams him through the covers. Guyana 46/1 after six overs. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

Luke @ronchi04 , who has played international cricket for both his native New Zealand and Australia, is on 30 while Shimron Hetmyer is on 8 as the @GYAmazonWarrior are on 40/1 after five overs @Newsday_TT — Joel Bailey (@JJBBailey) September 16, 2018

Luke Ronchi gets down on one knee to sweep Ali Khan for a boundary. Khan comes back with a full delivery next ball that strikes the pads but the umpire turns down the appeal for LBW. Guyana 18/1 after three overs. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

The dangerous Shimron Hetmyer is at the wicket and TKR will be desperate to see his back. He's been a thorn in TKR's side the last two times they've faced. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

WHAT A START!!!! Ali Khan rocks Cameron Delport's off stump with the first ball of the match. Guyana 0/1 after one ball. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 16, 2018

Guyana Amazon Warriors @GYAmazonWarrior under pressure after the first over of the 2018 Hero CPL final, as they are two runs for the loss of Cameron Delport's @Cam12Delport wicket. The wicket-taker was Ali Khan. @Newsday_TT — Joel Bailey (@JJBBailey) September 16, 2018