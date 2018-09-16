N Touch
Monday 17 September 2018
CPL Finals Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders’ captain Dwayne Brave (R) and Guyana Amazon Warriors’ address the media, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, during a pre game press conference prior to today’s Hero CPL T20 final between both teams, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors are playing in the final match of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The match starts at 5 pm.

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Brendon McCullum,  Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Kevon Cooper, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan.

Guyana Amaon Warriors starting XI: Rayad Emrit, Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chris Green, Shervane Rutherford, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Cameron Delport, Romario Shepherd.

In this handout image provided by CPL T20, Dwayne Bravo of Trinbago Knight Riders express disappointment during the Hero Caribbean Premier League Play-Off match 31 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium on September 11, 2018 in Providence, Guyana (Photo by Randy Brooks - CPL T20/Getty Images)

