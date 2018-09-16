N Touch
Sunday 16 September 2018
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Belmont Boys in need of desks

THE EDITOR: I am a concerned parent of the Belmont Boys RC School.

The school was relocated to its new compound for the new school term, however, only the standard fives, first and second year students have had classes since they have furniture from the old school compound.

This is the second week since the reopening of school and standards 1 to 4 students have not been able to attend classes due to no tables available. Initially the issue was no furniture then chairs came without tables. The school is now awaiting tables.

Up to today there have not been any tables delivered to the school the last I heard was that a couple of tables were delivered but the chair could not fit under the tables so they will have to be returned. Parents have been taking their children to school only to be turned away at the gate.

These students are missing out on valuable classroom time and are being deprived tremendously of an education by this issue of no furniture, when all of these issues should have been dealt with over the vacation, it is very unfair to these students.

My concern is why is it taking so long for furniture to be delivered to the school when I am most certain before the opening of the new school it was well known that the students would need desks and chairs. It has been two weeks already since these students have been home from school. I am hoping it does not take another two weeks before anything is done to address this situation.

Concerned Parent via e-mail

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Belmont Boys in need of desks"

Letters to the Editor

US not above law

THE EDITOR: Some of us remember the key pioneering role played by one of our…

Stay active TT

THE EDITOR: Crime is rampant. But let's not forget about other killers like heart disease,…

Everyone's an advisor

THE EDITOR: Since the announcement that the Petrotrin refinery will be closed, many people have…

2020 election back to PNM

THE EDITOR: During the entire 2007 and 2010 general election campaigns, our household worked very…