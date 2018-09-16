AG holds counter-terrorism talks with UK

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Faris Al-Rawi; Sir David Veness, British High Commissioner to TT Tim Stew and Joe Connell, senior adviser on counter-terrorism investigations at the International Institute of Justice and Rule of Law held discussions on counter-terrorism on Friday.

ATTORNEY General Faris Al Rawi on Friday was paid a courtesy call by British High Commissioner Tim Stew, former United Nations Under-Secretary for Safety and Security Sir David Veness, and senior adviser on counter-terrorism investigations at the International Institute of Justice and Rule of Law Joe Connell.

A statement from the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs said the meeting took place at the AGLA Tower Government Plaza in Port of Spain.

It added that Connell and Sir Veness are here as part of training sessions on counter-terrorism investigations led by the International Institute of Justice and Rule of Law.

Connell has a background of 32 years with London's Metropolitan Police and 10 years involvement with international policing initiatives, which includes intelligence development and combating terrorism and organised crime, the statement said.

Sir Veness also began his career in London’s Metropolitan Police service, which saw him serve in several capacities including assistant Commissioner Specialist Operations. He was instrumental in the development of the UK Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) and the implementation of the UK Counter-Terrorist Strategy (CONTEST). In 2005, he was appointed as the first United Nations Under-Secretary General for Safety and Security. Since 2009, he has chaired the London First Security and Resilience Advisory Board and presently co-chairs the Cross Sector Security Communications Consultative Board (CSSC).

The CSSC was established to enhance security communication and partnership between the UK public and private sectors for the London Olympics in 2012.

Sir Veness is also an Honorary Professor of Terrorism Studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. He was awarded the Queens Police Medal (QPM) in 1994, made Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2000 and Knighted in 2005.

According to the ministry, the objective of the counter-terrorism investigations training is to provide bespoke advice/training during a 10-day period (September 10-21) for terrorism investigators and prosecutors based on real counter-terrorism investigations in the United Kingdom, as well as sharing the UK experience of counter-terrorism architecture, command and control structures, and messaging/communication during major terrorism incidents.

The training programme is fully funded by the UK Government through the British High Commission in Port of Spain, as part of an on-going counter-terrorism co-operation with TT.