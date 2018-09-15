Time is of the essence Sports Minister addresses natl women’s team fiasco, tells TTFA:

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe

A MEETING between Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe, the TT Football Association (TTFA) general secretary Justin Latapy-George and national women’s team manager Jinelle James took place yesterday to discuss issues surrounding funding for the senior women’s national team.

The release noted that no formal request for financial assistance was made by the TT Football Association (TTFA) for financial assistance for the Concacaf Women’s Championships or any other activities this year.

According to the ministry, the only request for assistance from the TTFA was for transport for players based in TT.

“On Monday September 10, 2018, Ms. Jinelle James (manager of the women’s team) contacted Mr. Patrice Charles, Director of Physical Education and Sport, MSYA to inquire about assistance for the team, in its efforts to have the foreign based players travel to Trinidad to join the locally based players for training.”

According to the Ministry, Charles advised James that a detailed request must be submitted by the TTFA, as the governing body, to the ministry.

“However, on Tuesday 11th September 2018, the MSYA through Mr Patrice Charles received an informal email from Ms Jinelle James, Women’s National Team Manager requesting a total of $159,360. to cover the cost of airfare for 28 persons, in the effort to have all foreign based players travel to Trinidad for training and preparation,” the release noted.

Cudjoe then called a meeting between the TTFA and the Ministry, which took place yesterday.

“At today’s meeting, Mr Justin Latapy-George, General Secretary of TTFA, claimed that neither he, nor the executive of TTFA were aware of the proposal being made by Ms James and he requested that Ms. James’ proposal be withdrawn with immediate effect. Mr. Latapy-George further stated that the executive of TTFA is in the process of considering other options, contrary to what Ms. James proposed, to facilitate the preparation of the players, that may consist of having the locally based players travel to the USA to train with the foreign based players, rather than have the USA based players fly to Trinidad.” The release noted that Latapy-George claimed the TTFA was in the process of finalising arrangements for the appointment of a coach and other technical support for the team.

“Mr Latapy-George stated that the executive would like the opportunity to meet and reason with the team’s management in order to properly discuss the matter at hand, and subsequently produce a detailed proposal along with a formal request for funding to the Ministry.

“Minister Cudjoe reminded the TTFA officials that time is of the essence, and that the team is depending on the TTFA management to work diligently and harmoniously in the best interest of dedicated players, and football by extension.

“Minister Cudjoe gave the officials a deadline of Monday September 17, 2018, no later than 12 pm, to submit the relevant proposal for consideration by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

“Given the fact that the end of fiscal year 2017/2018 is upon us, the Ministry will explore all possible means in order to provide the necessary assistance to the team, once the required documents are submitted.

“The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs remains committed to providing the relevant support in ensuring that T&T attains the highest standard of athletes at the international level. Further, the future of sport in Trinidad and Tobago is in good hands under the leadership and guidance of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs,” the release concluded.