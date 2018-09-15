Shanaez found but Susan still missing

HOME SAFE: Shanaez Khan back home safe and sound.

JOY for the relatives of Shanaez Khan but worry and fear for the family of Susan Maynard. This after Khan, who was reported missing on Wednesday, was found by police while the search continued for Maynard who went missing on September 4.

Police said that 21-year-old Khan was reunited with her relieved relatives yesterday morning with her mother Sandra insisting to investigators that her only child had been abducted. However, police sources said yesterday evening that they had recorded a statement from Khan who said she left home on her own free will.

Khan who lives in Barrackpore was found in a house in Sangre Grande. Police said Khan was with a man whom she knew.

During an interview on Thursday with Newsday, Khan said that on Wednesday, her daughter left the residential section of her home to open the family business which is located at the front of the Papourie Road property. However, she disappeared.

The mother said all calls to her daughter’s cellphone were directed to voicemail. Footage from a neighbour’s security cameras showed a white wagon slowing down in front of the house and Khan walking up to the car. Interviewed yesterday, Khan said she was very relieved that her daughter was found safe.

“You hear reports of women missing and don’t hear anything else. I am happy she is safe now. I really think she was taken against her will...it’s just my motherly instincts. But if she gave a different statement to police, well...what else can I say? I am just happy she is safe,” Khan said.

There was no good news however for the relatives of 41-year-old Spanish teacher Susan Maynard who left her Charlieville home on September 4 to purchase a phone card at a nearby parlour and never returned home.

Her brother Edwin, who is a policeman said he and other relatives are continuing the search for Maynard. He said information yesterday that she was seen in Montrose, Chaguanas turned out to be false.

“I cannot sleep knowing my sister is out there. Please, please, if anyone has seen her anywhere, please go to the nearest police station and let them know,” he pleaded.