Policemen still in custody

Mother of three Natalie Pollonais.

FOUR men including two police officers are still in custody in connection with the September 6, kidnapping of Palmiste mother Natalie Pollonais. Senior police sources said the two policemen, a labourer and a contractor are still being interrogated in separate rooms.

Pollonais, a mother of three, was kidnapped while on her way to a friend’s Palmiste home by two men in police uniforms. She went missing at 11.30 am that day after leaving the Central Athletics Club at the C3 Complex in San Fernando. Her white BMW car was later discovered on that day by police on Cypress Boulevard, Union Hall, near San Fernando.

Pollonais was held hostage for four days and nights before being rescued by police while being moved to another location. In a statement on the night of Pollonais’ rescue, Griffith said no ransom had been paid and the rescue was as a result of coordinated, consistent police work.

Relatives said Pollonais is doing well and remains at home resting. In a previous interview Pollonais husband, Jason said he was grateful for all who lent their support. He also thanked God for returning his wife home safe. He also said it is something he does not even wish on his worst enemy