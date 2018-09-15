Northern, Harvard in crucial rugby clash

LEAGUE leaders Harvard will host Trinidad Northern in a crucial rescheduled TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Championship Division fixture at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, today at 4.30 pm.

Northern were originally carded to play hosts at President’s Ground, St Ann’s. However, because the pitch is prone to poor conditions in the rainy season, as it was the last time Northern played two weeks ago, a decision by the union was made to switch the venue to the savannah.

It is a rescheduled match from the first round. The second leg between the same two teams, in what may well be the title decider, is expected to be played next month.

Harvard, unbeaten after four matches, lead the standings with 19 points, three more than Northern.

Caribs and Royalians, who have one match remaining in the league, are on nine and two points, respectively.

Northern will be without the services of James Phillip who broke his nose in national team training on Wednesday, while is expected to field a full strength team for the encounter.

Rugby action will resume tomorrow with a full round of matches in the Men’s Senior Division.

Gasparillo will host a double-header, starting at 3 pm, with a meeting between the bottom two teams in Group B, Defence Force and UWI/Tobago Combine. An hour later, Rainbow and Exiles, the top two teams in the group, will clash.

In Group A, Police and Caribs’ second team will meet at the Police Barracks, St James, at 4 pm, while Rydeus and group leaders Harvard II clash in Arouca, at the same time.

Fixtures

Today

Men’s Championship Division (Rescheduled match)

Trinidad Northern vs Harvard, Harvard Pitch, QPS, 4.30 pm

Tomorrow

Men’s Senior Division

Group A

Police vs Caribs II, Police Barracks, St James, 4 pm

Rydeus vs Harvard II, Arouca, 4 pm

Group B

Defence Force vs UWI/Tobago Combine, Gasparillo, 3 pm

Exiles vs Rainbow, Gasparillo, 4 pm