McClean takes keirin crown at Elite Champs

HASEEM MCCLEAN of Phoenix club took home the keirin crown on Thursday evening, on the second day of the TT Cycling Federation’s Elite National Championship.

This event is being staged at the National Cycling Velodrome in Balmain, Couva.

McClean got the better of Donnell Harrison of Rigtech Sonics, while Jabari Thorne of Chain Lynxs was third and Peter Thompson of Arima Wheelers was fourth.

In the scratch race, Tyler Cole of Team DPS triumphed over his clubmate Kemp Orosco, with Sheldon Ramjit (Hummingbird), Myles Burnette (Phoenix) and Harrison trailing.

Marcus Carvalho of Heatwave captured gold in the elite category, of the individual pursuit. Carvalho had a time of five minutes 18.628 seconds, followed by Burnette (5:31.733) and Daniel Wallen of Slipstream (5:40.683).

Orosco prevailed in the individual pursuit’s Under-23 category, in a time of five minutes 9.330 seconds.

Wednesday’s Results –

Omnium (Under-23 category): 1.Akil Campbell (PSL) 147 pts; 2.Jabari Whiteman (PSL) 140 pts; 3.Tyler Cole (Team DPS) 122 pts.

Omnium (Elite category): 1.Jovian Gomez (PSL) 147 pts; 2.Sheldon Ramjit (Hummingbird) 109 pts.

Flying 200m and sprint (Under-23 category): 1.Jabari Thorne (Chain Lynxs) 13.458 sec.

Flying 200m and sprint (Elite category): 1.Haseem McLean (Phoenix) 11.238 sec; 2.Peter Thompson (Arima Wheelers) 13.039 sec.

Flying 200m and sprint (Elite Women category): 1.Dominique Lovell (unattached) 12.857 sec.