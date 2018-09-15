Local Down Syndrome activist honoured by queen

Founder and chairman of the Down Syndrome Family Network Glen Niles

Local Down Syndrome activist Glen Niles has been honoured by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II for “exceptional voluntary service” for people suffering from the condition through his foundation, the Down Syndrome Family Network.

Niles, founder and chairman of the group, was selected to be the 69th Commonwealth Point of Light, a special programme recognising one volunteer every day for their exemplary work from each of the 53 countries that make up the Commonwealth, a release from the British High Commission said.

“I am honoured to receive this award. The Down Syndrome Family Network advocates for the human rights of people with Down Syndrome and other disabilities. We don’t expect any awards, but want to bring about change in how society perceives people with intellectual and other disabilities,” Nile said, thanking the queen and the British High Commission, through which the award was facilitated.

Niles has drawn on his experience as a father of a child with Down Syndrome to transform the support available for other families. When his son was born, he felt isolated and surprised by most people’s lack of knowledge about the condition. He created the network to advocate for the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome, and equip families with access to resources, support and information they needed to help their children to live full and active lives.

“Thank you for recognising our efforts and I further commit to working towards an inclusive society. Opportunities truly reveal potential,” he added.

In six years the project has become a resource that facilitates free quarterly workshops and skills training sessions, including occupational and speech therapy. Every year Niles hosts an annual conference to coincide with the UN’s World Down Syndrome Day, inviting international speakers and government representatives to discuss inclusion and human rights, and providing a forum for parents to meet, share experiences and support each other.

British High Commissioner Tim Stew said, “Since Glenn launched the Down Syndrome Families Network six years ago, he’s created a world of new possibilities for people with Down Syndrome in TT. His investment in promoting their rights has supported a welcome message of equality that I hope this award will help him spread further.”

Niles will receive a personalised certificate signed by the queen at an award ceremony tomorrow.