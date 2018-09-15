Latchmansingh edges Camacho to win Rudder-Alexander golf

Richard Camacho (centre) congratulates Neil Latchmansingh after his one-stroke victory in the Rudder-Alexander Golf tournament. PHOTO COURTESY VIDIA RAMPHAL

NEIL LATCHMANSINGH held off a charging Richard Camacho to win the Men’s Championship Division on the last hole at the 2018 Rudder-Alexander Golf Tournament on Sunday last at the Chaguaramas Golf Course.

Latchmansingh led by six shots after day one but an inspired Camacho caught the Last Seiva native after the sixth hole.

The pair carded pars for the next 11 holes and were level at 14-over-par coming into the last hole.

Latchmansingh’s drive missed the fairway and he watched in dismay as Camacho put his approach shot 15-feet from the flag.

Inexplicably, the affable Camacho three-putted the hole leaving Latchmansingh a 10-footer to win the tournament by a shot.

Latchmansingh found the middle of the cup to win his first Rudder-Alexander title.

He later admitted he was close to tears when Camacho was attempting his birdie putt for the outright win.

Meanwhile, in the First Flight, Christon Baptiste, a former national and Defence Force footballer, produced a fabulous final round 74 to thwart the challenge of 14-year-old Jean Marc Chevrotiere.

The teenager held a two-shot lead after the opening day but Baptiste chipped in for birdie on the 14th hole and never relinquished the lead.

Chevrotiere was five shots back in second with Richard Lutchman, a further three strokes behind in third.

In the Second Flight, Matthew Gomez-Burke carded another 89 to win by two shots over Steve Jordan.

Jordan finished with the same aggregate score of 180 with Sherman St Louis but was awarded second place on a count back.

The round of the day came from women’s championship winner Sarah Ramphal.

The 17-year-old from Aranguez shot a one-under par 69 to win the title on a canter.

Ramphal, a national junior player, carded three birdies in a scintillating career-best round.

Tori Baptiste shot 91 to take second, while former Chaguaramas Golf Club Women’s Captain Leonita Wilson carded 97 to take third.

Scores –

Championship Division –

First Flight: 1.Christon Baptiste 153; 2.Jean Marc Chevrotiere 158; 3.Richard Latchman 161.

Second Flight: 1.Matthew Gomez-Burke 178; 2.Steve Jordan 180; 3.Sherman St Louis 180.

Women’s Championship – 1.Sarah Ramphal 150; 2.Tori Baptiste 180; 3.Leonita Wilson 197.