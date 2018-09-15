Junior Sammy takes down damaged Holy Trinity cross…for free

Holy Trinity Dean, The Rev Shelly-Ann Tenia thanks contractor Junior Sammy, alongside his daughter Shivonne and grandson Rai, after a crew from his company removed a damaged orb and cross from the church in Port of Spain today. At right, are Sammy's son Shaun and IRO president Dean Knolly Clarke, former rector of the cathedral.

With his hands folded and eyes cast upward, well-known contractor Junior Sammy this afternoon looked on as several of his employees gingerly removed the damaged cross and orb, free of charge, from the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Port of Spain.

The cross and orb, which were removed with the assistance of a large crane, marked a major development in the church’s rehabilitation, some three weeks after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the country.

The crane was also used to help workers removed large chunks of displaced brick, which are to be used when the actual rehabilitation begins.

During the massive tremor, the historic church, located on Hart Street, received significant damage to its infrastructure, which resulted in services having to be relocated to the nearby Garden of Peace.

Church officials projected the rehabilitation exercise could run into millions of dollars.

Sammy, who offered his assistance after a personal appeal from his close friend Dean Knolly Clarke, told reporters: “On Wednesday, at 8 am, Father Knolly Clarke called and asked me to do this gesture for him and I told him we will do it. We just to plan it out and I told him we will do it. And we are here today to do it.”

The Rev Shelly-Ann Tenia, Dean of the Cathedral, thanked Sammy and his team for their assistance.

“It is one of the things we have needed since the earthquake to ensure that the boulders that fell off because of the shed finials, as well as the orb and cross on the bell tower, could be taken down safely. And that is that no one or nothing is damaged in case things fall off.”

Tenia regarded the removal of the cross, orb and displaced brick as one of the major pieces of work to be done.