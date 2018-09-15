Guaya, PV/Diego Martin in Super League meeting

Reigning champions Guaya United FC and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United will meet in the first fixture of Match Day 14 in the TT Super League today at the Guayaguayare Recreation Ground, from 5 pm.

The league competition took a break for the start of the League Cup competition.

Guaya, which have found their footing in the league after a slow start, sit fifth in the standings, one point behind Prison Service FC. With a match in hand, a win for Guaya today will see the team within a point of third placed Cunupia FC.

Their opponents, Diego Martin/Petit Valley United are 12th in the 14-team standings with one win after 12 matches. They also have a match in hand.

Today’s other fixture will see Metal X Erin FC and Club Sando clash at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Road, St James, from 5 pm.

The remaining matches will be played tomorrow. The feature match will see leaders Queen’s Park take on sixth-placed Matura Reunited at St Mary’s College Ground, at 4 pm.

Fixtures - Match Day 14

Today

Club Sando vs Metal X Erin FC, Dibe Recreation Ground, 6 pm

Guaya United FC vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, Guayaguayare Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Tomorrow

Cunupia FC vs San Fernando Giants, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 4 pm

Queen’s Park vs Matura ReUnited, St Mary’s College Ground, 4 pm

Bethel United vs FC Santa Rosa, Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground, 6 pm

RSSR FC vs UTT, Hasely Crawford Stadium (training field), 4 pm

Police FC vs Prison Service FC, Police Barracks, St James, 4 pm