Education committee appointed

MEMBERS of the National Advisory Committee on Education yesterday received their instruments of appointment from Education Minister Anthony Garcia at the Education Towers, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. There are 19 members on the committee which is chaired by Prof Clement Imbert.

This committee was founded under the Education Act, which provides for it to assist the minister in the performance of his duties. Its specific tasks include research and evaluation, developing ways and means of pursuing curriculum activities prescribed by the National Curriculum Council, devising mechanisms for implementing plans mandated by special committees and assisting Garcia in promoting education.

Garcia said the ministry was committed to ensuring all children received a quality education. "We want to ensure that all of our students have access to high-quality education. In recent times they have been inundated with a lot of negatives, despite the fact that we have been doing very well.

"This last academic year, we have seen tremendous improvement in the performance of our students in all examinations, particularly external examinations administered by CXC. We have seen tremendous improvements despite at the primary level there are a number of students who scored under 30 per cent, we have seen great progress."

Garcia said the ministry is concerned about students who scored under 30 per cent, who would be monitored closely by the committee.

"Our curriculum department would be visiting the schools. This is not an attempt to discipline teachers, but to assist in the profession development of our teachers. We are going to make sure our students get the best education.The committee has a very important task that cannot be minimised."

Committee Members

Prof Emeritus Clement Imbert, chairman

Steve Williams, deputy chairman

Sonia Mahase-Persad

Lenor Baptiste-Simmons

Dennis Williams

Sean Ramrattan

Yvonne Lewis

Lynsley Doodhai

Pauline Whiteman

Curtis Floyd

Adafih Thomas

Claire Brathwaite-Alexander

Dr Stephen Joseph

Dr Jennifer Yamin-Ali

Dr Anna-May Edwards-Henry

Jasmine Simmons

Clarence Mendoza

Ronald Mootoo

Sharon Mangroo

Nisa Suepaul

Samantha Sharma