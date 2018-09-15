Devant: Procurement Regulator for China Harbour

Devant Maharaj

ACTIVIST Devant Maharaj on Thursday urged the investigation of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) by the Office of Procurement Regulator, but lamented this was not yet possible owing to the non-proclamation of parts of the procurement legislation.

CHEC, which is building the La Brea Dry Dock, was up to last year blacklisted by the World Bank for corruption in a Philippines road-building project, and in January was blacklisted by Bangladesh.

“In the absence of the Procurement Regulator no one is defending the interest of the public,” Maharaj said.

He asked whether a firm with an established pattern of conduct would miraculously change upon landing in TT.

“There is a serious track record of bribing public officials,” Maharaj said.

He was dismissive of the Prime Minister’s recent response to a journalist’s question, when the PM likened the engagement of CHEC to continuing to deal with a bank that had repossessed someone else’s car.

Maharaj said, “I think the Prime Minister continues to insult the population’s collective intelligence with such flippant remarks. Why is the PM so defensive of China Harbour?”

He said Dr Rowley must instead give an assurance of proper oversight over CHEC.