Corporation to act on vex vendor

SIPARIA Regional Corporation chairman Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh is taking action, after a report about a vendor claiming he received unequal treatment from municipal police officers attached to the corporation.

In a statement yesterday, Ramadharsingh said, “I received a call from the media yesterday (Thursday) concerning a complaint as to the actions of the municipal police.” While the details were not clear and the information sketchy at the time, Ramadharsingh said, “I have since received further information.”

He has requested a “full and detailed report” from the CEO on this matter, and said this report will be brought for the urgent attention of the council.” Additionally, Ramadharsingh intends to “call the aggrieved persons immediately and set up an urgent meeting” to listen to the basis of their claims.

Upon receipt of this information, Ramadharsingh said, a decision will be made on what further steps are to be taken. Stressing the role of the municipal police is to build clean, safe and progressive communities, Ramadharsingh said, “Arbitrary police action is undesirable and a deterrent to good communication and relations in our rapidly expanding corporation.”

He promised that perceived victimisation or allegations of it will receive our fullest attention and action if deemed necessary.