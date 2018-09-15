Construction worker shot dead

Photo by Enrique Assoon

A Maraval man was gunned down on Friday night on his way to take a bath in an outside bathroom.

According to police reports, 34-year-old Kendell Pierre, of Clovis Trace, Maraval was found behind his neighbour's house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said around 11 pm, residents heard gunshots and when relatives checked they found the construction worker dead. Police believe after being shot, Pierre ran a short distance and collapsed. Police said the motive for his killing was undetermined.

In an unrelated incident, Chavez Toppin who was shot once in the head while liming on George Street, Port of Spain, last Tuesday, is now on life support after doctors deemed he no longer had any brain activity.

Around 8.20 am last Tuesday, Toppin, 25, was sitting in a car with a woman when a gunman, who had his face partially covered with a black bandana, approached and shot Toppin. He taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated and placed in the intensive care unit.