Ameen: Discipline policy needed

Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen.

OPPOSITION Senator Khadijah Ameen says there need to be a policy document outlining alternative discipline methods at children’s homes and schools. She was contributing to Senate debate yesterday on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Supreme Court of Judicature and Children) Bill.

She said she fully applauded the removal of corporal punishment from nurseries, children’s homes, foster home, rehabilitation centre or in the custody or control of a fit person. “But I ask – what are the alternatives?”

She said when corporal punishment was stopped at schools teachers and caregivers were not adequately trained in alternatives to corporal punishment. She added there are standards that can be followed and this was an opportunity to have a policy document guide caregivers in nurseries, foster homes and also in the nation’s schools.

“Because there are many alternatives to corporal punishment. And simply stopping the use corporal punishment without putting an alternative for discipline in place puts the caregivers at a disadvantage.”

Ameen commented on a section which gives discretion to place an offender convicted of murder at a community residence if no other punishment in the act is appropriate and suggested there should be separation according to the nature of the crime and the psychological condition of the offender should be taken into consideration.

“It is my view that children should not simply be housed at these facilities based on geographic location for example but we should perhaps look at separating the facilities based on the nature of the offence.”

She also called for monitoring and visits by the Children’s Authority when children are staying with hosts as proposed in the legislation and for the removal of rehabilitation centres from being under the purview of the commissioner of prisons.

“(Local) prisons do not have a good track record for rehabilitation.”

She urged the Government to focus on prevention and keeping children out of these “child jails.”

Independent Senator Paul Richards also called for the removal of rehabilitation centres from the commissioner of prisons and suggested these centres be placed under the ministries of family services and social development and the education ministry.