Act against 300 suspended officers PSWA calls on top cop

SECRETARY of the police Social and Welfare Association (PSWA) Anand Ramesar yesterday urged Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to ensure the disciplinary process to treat with 300 police officers who are currently on suspension is “robustly implemented.”

He told Newsday in a phone conversation that not only have some of the suspended police officers been awaiting the start of the disciplinary process for more than a year, but some are being paid their full salary.

He explained that the process whereby police officers receive a portion of their salary while being suspended is called “interdiction,” but said this normally takes place with officers who have been criminally charged, and are set to stand trial.

These officers are supposed to be subject to a three-month tribunal, during which they would be suspended while a decision is made on whether or not they are to be dismissed.

Those suspended for disciplinary matters hardly ever receive interdiction, as that entails a one-month tribunal under which dismissal is not an option. Ramesar said the lengthy suspension of some officers has put a strain on the manpower of the police service, which was highlighted in the manpower audit completed in October 2017. “One has to reflect on the manpower audit... which points out officers who have been on suspension for unduly long periods. It goes against the grain of the disciplinary process, which is supposed to last an average of three months, from investigation to hearing and decision.”

Ramesar said ultimately the fate of these police officers rests in the hands of the commissioner, who has to hear the findings of the tribunal and the pleas of the suspended police officers and make a decision whether they should be dismissed. Calls to Commissioner Griffith’s phone went to voice mail.