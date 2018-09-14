Treasure Queen II sinking

ALMOST SUBMERGED: The pleasure cruise ship Treasure Queen II is seen almost submerged in the sea off Carenage.

THE Maritime Services Division and the Coast Guard are expected to try to retrieve the party boat Treasure Queen II, which partially sank in Carenage Bay yesterday.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, acting general manager of the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) Deowattee Dilraj-Battoosingh said some weeks ago the authority noticed the ship was unsteady and contacted the Maritime Services immediately.

Dilraj-Battoosingh said at around 2.30 pm water covered almost three quarters of the ship. She added, “Today, Commander Best from the Maritime Services Division was on site and will work along with the TT Coast Guard to retrieve the vessel. We were also on the site with our HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) team near Pier II.”

Asked if a bulletin was issued to warn other vessels of the Treasure Queen’s situation, Dilraj-Battoosingh said she could not say, as it fell under the Maritime Services Division and not under CDA jurisdiction. She also said she did not know the value of the vessel.

Up to press time calls to the cell phones of the director of Maritime Services Ronald Alfred and public relations officer of the Coast Guard, Lieut Sherron Manswell, went unanswered.

At around 4.44 pm yesterday the Ministry of Works and Transport issued a navigational warning to the public via its Twitter account. It said: “Mariners are hereby notified that MV Treasure Queen II is partially submerged in the Chaguaramas area in the vicinity of Pier II. Caution is advised. Latitude 10 -41.32 North and Longitude 061 -36.39 West, caution is advised.” Last October, it was reported that the First Lady had sunk off Orange Valley in Central Trinidad.