Toxic fumes killed boy, 9

SHARMA Motilal died from accidental poisoning when he inhaled toxic fumes which filled his bedroom after a 'cockset' (mosquito coil) which was placed under the nine-year-old boy's bed, burnt into the mattress which released the fumes as he slept on Thursday.

This was the findings of an autopsy which was done yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. As such, police have ruled the death accidental and no further investigation will be done. The boy's body was released to his relatives who are now planning his funeral.

On Thursday morning, Sharma and his younger brother Narad, eight, were found unconscious in their respective bedrooms by their parents Suresh and Sally Motilal who went to wake them up to get ready for school.

Both boys were taken to the Mayaro Health Centre where Sharma was pronounced dead on arrival while Narad was transferred to the Sangre Grande District Hospital where he remains warded in serious but stable condition and is being closely monitored by doctors.