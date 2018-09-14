Son forgiven for chopping dad

A MAN has forgiven his son for chopping him and yesterday, the latter was set free in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court. The incident happened on a day in April at the family’s home in Hubert Rance Street, San Fernando.

Yesterday, Joseph Oudit, 23, reappeared before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine in the San Fernando Court. He was facing a charge of maliciously wounding his father Dexter Oudit, 54, with a bottle of wine. It alleged that son struck father across the head during a quarrel.

Dexter Oudit had attended court with bandages over his forehead. Joseph pleaded not guilty and Antoine granted him $30,000 bail. However, the bail was based on a condition that although father and son live in the same house, Joseph should access the house via a different entrance.

Yesterday, Antoine called the case and prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told Antoine that PC Kendon Atkinson who laid the charge, had said Oudit wanted to adopt a certain course of action. He said that it appeared Oudit had forgiven his son and did not not want to pursue the case.

Oudit who described himself as an “underground” worker with the San Fernando City Corporation was asked to go in the witness box and take an oath to speak the truth. He admitted making a police report about the incident. He then told the court, “that is meh son and I forgive him. Yes, we living in the same house. No, nobody threatened me.” The magistrate then told Joseph the charge was dismissed. Father and son left the court and were seen sharing a cigarette on Penitence Street.