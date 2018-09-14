Senior players make themselves available for Super50

FLASHBACK: Red Force batsman Amir Jangoo, right, in a training session last year at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba as coach kelvin Williams, left, keeps an eye on proceedings.

FORMER national cricketer Zaheer Ali has commended senior national players for making themselves available to represent the Red Force for the upcoming Cricket West Indies Super50 tournament, and the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) executive, and its selection panel, for its “mature thinking” in responding positively to the players.

Speaking on the latest developments in local and regional cricket, Ali, who is also a nominated member of the TTCB, said it was “great for TT cricket and its future, especially to guide and mentor young players.”

In a release on Thursday, the TTCB said seasoned cricketers Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Ravi Rampaul, have made themselves available to play for the Super50 tournament, and will be up for selection for recall to the West Indies team for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.

The elder Bravo was also named vice-captain of the Red Force team, which will be captained by Denesh Ramdin for the October 3-28 tournament.

It was also announced that the selection panel as well as the coach and manager of the Red Force team were ratified during a TTCB executive meeting last weekend.

Ali said the return of TT’s cricketing stars was also great for the regional tournament as it is expected to lift the standard of local cricket, while expanding the pool of players for selection for the world cup squad.

“It will also increase the chance of TT winning the title,” he said.

In its release, the TTCB announced a new senior team selection panel chaired by former Windies fast bowler Anthony Gray, and other members of the panel include Under-19 coach David Furlonge, Red Force head coach Kelvin Williams and manager Roland Sampath.

The captain of the Red Force will also be a member of the selection panel, and will choose the side for the Super50.

The list of those making the team for the regional tournament was expected to be sent to Cricket West Indies yesterday, and is expected to be announced soon.