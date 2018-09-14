San Juan brush newcomers Valencia aside

San Juan North's Elair Brewster, right, and Valencia's Jerome Arrindel fight for the ball in the opening match of the Secondary Schools Football League at the Marvin Lee Stadium, Macoya, yesterday. Photo: Kerlon Orr/CA-images

SAN JUAN North Secondary took an early lead in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division standings after defeating newly promoted Valencia Secondary 3-0 in the first match of the competition yesterday.

The match preceded a goalless draw between Trinity College East Secondary and St Benedict’s College. Both matches played back-to-back at the Marvin Lee Stadium, Macoya.

The first fixture saw San Juan North, one of the favourites to win the division, finish comfortable winners after a 2-0 half-time lead.

Isaiah Chase opened in the 15th minute before Jerry Morris doubled up just over 10 minutes later. The result was sealed in the 72nd minute when San Juan North captain Renaldo Boyce made it 3-0.

Only two matches were played yesterday. The remaining fixtures will be played on Saturday. The five matches are carded to kick off at 3.40 pm.

Last season’s Premier Division winners Presentation College San Fernando kick off their defence of the title against Trinity College Moka at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Carapichaima East Secondary are on a bye for the opening round.

Results:

San Juan North Sec­ondary 3 (Isaiah Chase 15th, Jerry Morris 27th, Renaldo Boyce 72nd) vs Valencia Secondary 0.

Trin­i­ty Col­lege East 0 vs St Bene­dict’s Col­lege 0.

Sat­ur­day’s fixtures:

Fa­ti­ma Col­lege vs Bish­op’s High, Fa­ti­ma Col­lege Ground, Mu­cu­rapo, 3.40 pm

Pre­sen­ta­tion Col­lege vs Trin­i­ty Col­lege Mo­ka, Man­nie Ramjohn Sta­di­um, Mara­bel­la, 3.40 pm

Queen’s Roy­al Col­lege vs East Mu­cu­rapo Sec­ondary, QRC Ground, 3.40 pm

St An­tho­ny’s Col­lege vs St Au­gus­tine Sec­ondary, St An­tho­ny’s Col­lege Ground, 3.40 pm

St Mary’s Col­lege vs Na­pari­ma Col­lege, St Mary’s Col­lege Ground, 3.40 pm.