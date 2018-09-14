San Juan brush newcomers Valencia aside
SAN JUAN North Secondary took an early lead in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division standings after defeating newly promoted Valencia Secondary 3-0 in the first match of the competition yesterday.
The match preceded a goalless draw between Trinity College East Secondary and St Benedict’s College. Both matches played back-to-back at the Marvin Lee Stadium, Macoya.
The first fixture saw San Juan North, one of the favourites to win the division, finish comfortable winners after a 2-0 half-time lead.
Isaiah Chase opened in the 15th minute before Jerry Morris doubled up just over 10 minutes later. The result was sealed in the 72nd minute when San Juan North captain Renaldo Boyce made it 3-0.
Only two matches were played yesterday. The remaining fixtures will be played on Saturday. The five matches are carded to kick off at 3.40 pm.
Last season’s Premier Division winners Presentation College San Fernando kick off their defence of the title against Trinity College Moka at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.
Carapichaima East Secondary are on a bye for the opening round.
Results:
San Juan North Secondary 3 (Isaiah Chase 15th, Jerry Morris 27th, Renaldo Boyce 72nd) vs Valencia Secondary 0.
Trinity College East 0 vs St Benedict’s College 0.
Saturday’s fixtures:
Fatima College vs Bishop’s High, Fatima College Ground, Mucurapo, 3.40 pm
Presentation College vs Trinity College Moka, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, 3.40 pm
Queen’s Royal College vs East Mucurapo Secondary, QRC Ground, 3.40 pm
St Anthony’s College vs St Augustine Secondary, St Anthony’s College Ground, 3.40 pm
St Mary’s College vs Naparima College, St Mary’s College Ground, 3.40 pm.
