Safety paramount at Subway Maracas Open Organising committee monitors Met office warnings

Torpedoes Swim Team members (from left) Virsnelit Faure, Xavier Razac and Alex Ali run along the Maracas Bay shore as they prepare for the ASATT Subway Maracas Open Classic, which takes place on Sunday. PHOTO COURTEYS TORPEDOES SWIM TEAM

GIVEN the concerns raised about the weather conditions and the hazardous sea warnings that have been issued by the Meteorological Office, chairman of the organizing committee Neal Marcano is assuring that all safety protocols are in place for a safe execution of the 2018 Subway Maracas Open Water Classic on Sunday.

Over 400 participants have registered for the 1,000m, 3,000m and 5,000m races, a record registration which marks the fifth consecutive time Subway has sponsored the event. The Meteorological Office has issued a hazardous seas warning up to 4pm on Saturday which should enable a smooth running of competition on Sunday when safe conditions are expected to return.

“With the hazardous sea warning, of course we will be even more vigilant with monitoring of the ocean conditions.

Even before the warning was issued, we would have already had safety protocols in place,” Marcano said.

“We have the Coast Guard, together with rescue divers, on hand. The relevant hospital authorities and the San Juan/Laventille Corporations are on standby. We would have the Maracas lifeguards on the beach together with the assistance of the Maracas fishermen on boats. The REACT team will be coordinating communication on the day. A medical team, together with ambulances, would be on site throughout the duration of the event.

There would also be medics on the boats.

St Mary’s Sea Scouts together with Maracas lifeguards would also be in the water on kayaks during the event. ASATT (Amateur Swimming Association of TT) also has a cadre of volunteers that would be assisting on the day, while the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will also assist with traffic management,” he added.

President of ASATT Wendell Lai Hing is also confident about the safety protocols in place.

“Mr Marcano and his team have done an excellent job with coordinating with the relevant authorities. We have continued to have this Subway swim without incident, and in 2018 we aspire for no different.

We are excited at having our largest open water event with over 400 swimmers and will be doing our utmost to have a safe and enjoyable event,” he said.

The Subway Maracas Open Water Classic starts from 8am and the presentation of awards is expected to be from 1pm.