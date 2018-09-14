Police nab suspects and vehicle in businessman’s robbery

File Photo by Shane Superville

Members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and Southern Division police are investigating a man and woman aged 22 and 21 respectively after they were arrested in connection with the robbery of a Princes Town businessman at his home this morning.

Police said that at around 2.45 am three masked men stormed the Naparima-Mayaro Road home of the man who was asleep.

The robbers woke him and forced him to open his safe and hand over cash, jewellery and electronics, before they escaped in a white Nissan Tiida license plate PBW 4324.

The businessman still shaken called the police and members of the Southern Division led by Insp Don Gajadhar in collaboration with the IATF began an exercise. Police later found the car at Beetham Gardens and found a 21-year-old woman with the keys of the get- away vehicle and a 22-year-old man with the businessman's cellphone.

Southern Division police are investigating.