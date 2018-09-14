One missing woman found, another still missing

Found.

WHILE one woman has been found alive by police, another remains missing.

Police found missing 21-year-old Shanaez Khan of Barrackpore at a house in Sangre Grande. But the search continues for missing Spanish teacher Susan Maynard, 41, of Charlieville.

This morning Khan was reunited with her family. Police said she was with a man she knew. Her mother, Sandra, said she believes her daughter was kidnapped, but a senior officer at the Barrackpore Police Station said they are not investigating the case as a kidnapping but a case of a missing person.

Police told Newsday they recorded a statement from Khan which said she went of her own free will.

On Wednesday police reports said she went to open the family’s business in front of their Papourie Road home and disappeared. Reports said she was seen entering a white car.

The mother said all calls to her daughter’s cellphone were directed to voicemail. Footage from a neighbour’s security cameras showed a white wagon slowing down in front of the house and Khanz walking up to the car.

Sandra, in an interview, said she was happy her daughter was found safe.

“You hear reports of women missing and don’t hear anything else. I am happy she is safe now.

"But I really think she may have been taken against her will. This is just my motherly instincts, but if she gave a different statement to police, well, what else can I say again? I am just happy she is safe.”

Meanwhile, the family of missing teacher Susan Maynard continues to pray for her safe return.

On September 4, Maynard left her Charlieville home to buy a phone card at a nearby parlour, but never returned.

CCTV footage showed she did not arrive at the parlour, but was seen walking near her home. According to reports, about 1 pm that day, Maynard left home wearing a long black skirt and dark sleeveless top.

Speaking with Newsday today, her brother Edwin, a police said he will not give up the search for his sister.

He said the family had received information yesterday that Maynard was spotted in Montrose, Chaguanas, but this turned out to be false.

“I cannot sleep at night knowing my sister is out there. Please, please, if anyone has seen her anywhere, please go to the nearest police station and let them know.”

Today marks ten days since Maynard went missing.

She is a Spanish teacher at the Upper Level Educational Institute in Chaguanas and was expected to return to classes within the next few weeks. The school has been notified of her disappearance. The Anti-Kidnapping Unit is investigating.