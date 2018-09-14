Man pleads guilty to 2007 stabbing death

A 33-year-old man who was out on bail when he stabbed to death a 22-year-old mason in 2007 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Randy Mohammed, of Enterprise, Chaguanas, appeared this morning before Justice Norton Jack in the Port of Spain High Court, where he pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing (manslaughter) of Marlay McKenzie on March 31, 2007.

His plea was accepted by the prosecution.

He also pleaded guilty to wounding Keon Raymond.

Mohammed is expected to be sentenced on October 19, after his attorneys Karunaa Bisramsingh and Mario Merritt enter a plea in mitigation on his behalf.

Submissions on sentencing have already been advanced by the prosecution and defence.

The State is represented by prosecutors Veona Neal-Munroe and Candace Nanton, who presented the agreed facts in the case and also tendered medical certificates for McKenzie and Raymond, as well as the post-mortem report which said McKenzie died of a stab wound to the neck.