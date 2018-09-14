Volunteers still needed for International Coastal Clean-up Day 2018

Some of the litter on a section of the Foreshore along the coastline early September 2018. Photo courtesy Ministry of Planning.

TOMORROW is International Coastal Clean-up Day and volunteers from various organisations in this country will be clearing the coastlines of garbage.

Among the coastal areas to be cleaned are Caura River, Turtle Bay, Invaders Bay, Hart’s Cut, Carli Bay, Quinam beach and the Foreshore.

For more than 30 years, Ocean Conservancy, a US-based non-profit environmental advocacy group has been promoting public awareness of ocean issues. It works with millions of volunteers worldwide including people from TT. The Caribbean Network for Integrated Rural Development (CNIRD) is the national coordinator for the Ocean Conservancy.

The Planning and Development Ministry, the National Energy Corporation and EuroChamTT are among the groups that will be participating.

Saying environmental pride is national pride, the ministry in collaboration with other groups called on volunteers to join them in transforming the Foreshore Coastline off the Audrey Jeffers Highway in Port of Spain. Up to 1.36 pm today, the ministry called on volunteers to join the cause.

“We are stronger together! Special thanks to our partner Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) for their support of the International Coastal Clean-up 2018. Together we can combat the marine litter epidemic,” the ministry said via its official Facebook page. Interested people are asked to assemble at 10.15 am.

Representatives from National Energy, subsidiary of the National Gas Company (NGC), will be cleaning Station beach at La Brea. The company is inviting residents of La Brea and the wider community to join in the clean-up process.

Last year marked the third consecutive year that the NGC group of companies ranked within the top five volunteer groups which collected the most amount of litter from a beach.