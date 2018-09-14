Griffith confirms: Repercussions for ‘thirsty’ cops

CoP Gary Griffith

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said officers making lewd and suggestive comments about young women while on duty may feel they can do so without fear of disciplinary action. However, he intends to partner with the Police Complaints Authority to address these and other issues relating to errant conduct by the police.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce this morning, Griffith said he read about Newsday's article and said officers may feel their actions will not come back to haunt them but said he intends to take all such matters seriously.