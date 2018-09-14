Diego Martin North Sec closed until further notice

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Diego Martin North Secondary School is officially closed until further notice says Education Minister Anthony Garcia. However, Garcia said the ministry is hoping the period of closure will be very short.

Speaking to Newsday today, Garcia said two walls in the school were unstable, one wall in the female toilet and the other in the library.

“I want to make the point that we in TT are indeed very fortunate in that many of our schools are aged and the intensity of the earthquake could have had more severe effects on our school buildings and we are very grateful to know that it is just a few of our schools were affected.

“We have to consider ourselves very fortunate and give thanks and praise to Almighty God because it could have been 20 to 30 times worse. We are hoping that the period of closure would be very short.”