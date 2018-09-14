Dana Seetahal’s accused complain of not being fed

NO evidence was led at the Dana Seetahal murder inquiry this morning after the men accused of her murder complained to the presiding magistrate that they did not receive breakfast.

At today's sitting issues relating to the availability of prosecutions witnesses were trashed out after which senior magistrate Indrani Cedeno was told by the accused men that they did not get breakfast.

Cedeno stood the matter down to allow the men to get something to eat. When the inquiry resumed, she adjourned it to next Friday.

Today was the last sitting for the matter at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, which was being used during the high court’s long-vacation period.

It moves back to the Port of Spain Magistrates Court on St Vincent Street.

On Monday, Cedeno dismissed an application by attorney Criston J Williams for her to step down from presiding over the case.

On trial for Seetahal's murder are alleged gang leader Rajaee Ali, his brothers Hamid and Ishmael Ali, together with Devaughn Cummings, Ricardo Stewart, Earl Richards, Gareth Wiseman, Kevin Parkinson, Leston Gonzales, and Roger Boucher.

Another man, Stephan Cummings, who was also charged with the capital offence, had the charge dropped by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in December and was instead charged with conspiracy to murder.

He was later granted bail in the sum of $200,000 by acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle.

Seetahal, a former independent senator, was assassinated around 12.10 am, on May 4, 2014 along Hamilton Holder Street, Woodbrook, while driving to her One Woodbrook Place home after leaving Ma Pau Casino, on Ariapita Avenue, just minutes before.