CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

The match started at 8 pm.

The match started at 8 pm.

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: DJ Bravo (c), S Narine, C Ingram, C Munro, B McCullum, DM Bravo, D Ramdin, F Ahmed, A Khan, K Cooper, A Phillip.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots : Starting XI: C Gayle (c), E Lewis, D Thomas, B Cutting, C Brathwaite, T Shamsi, A Devcich, H

The Brian Lara Stadium is ready for CPL.

TKR have posted 165/6 from their 20 overs with Brendon McCullum (43), Colin Munro (29), Denesh Ramdin (27) , Dwayne Bravo (24), and Darren Bravo (20) the main scorers. The Patriots, led by Chris Gayle, need 166 to get into Sunday's final. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

Dwayne Bravo is run out for a quick-fire 24 off eight balls trying to steal a bye to get on strike in the 19th over. TKR 154/5 with six balls remaining. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

The crowd is chanting "Bravo, Bravo" and for the first time for the night the Patriots are feeling the pressure. The TKR skipper hit Shamsi for 21 last over and Sheldon Cottrell has conceded 10 runs off one ball (4, six wides). TKR 150/4 in 18.1 overs. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

Dwayne Bravo JUST clears the long-on fielder for six off Shamsi. TKR need to get to 150-160. It's do-or-die at the Brian Lara Academy!!! @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

Darren Bravo (20) skies a catch to Devcich off Sheldon Cottrell and TKR lose their fourth wicket with the score on 116. The Patriots pacers have been a handful on this pitch tonight. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

Darren Bravo just SLAPPED Carlos Brathwaite to the deep midwicket boundary with utter contempt. TKR 107/3 in the 15th over. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

A wide from wrist spinner Shamsi brings up the TKR 100 in 13.3 overs with Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin at the crease @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

The two set batsmen are gone. Colin Munro offers Chris Gayle a catch in the covers for 29, and DRS is unable to save Brendon McCullum who goes LBW for 43 to Chris Gayle. TKR 81/3 in the 12th over. Denesh Ramdin and Darren Bravo are at the crease. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/zAjtwtERID — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

Chris Gayle just trapped Brendon mcCullum LBW for 43 but we have DRS tonight and McCullum has called for it. Decision pending!!! @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

Some rough treatment being dished out to Ben Cutting by Brendon McCullum who his hitting him straight like an arrow down the ground. The New Zealander blasted a 4 and a 6 as the 10th over goes for 13. TKR 73/1 at the halfway stage. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

What WAS a tight over from Chris Gayle ends with a six by Brendon McCullum who whacks a full toss over long-on. TKR 60/1 after nine overs. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/QQ77zvbn4o — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

The TKR fans are beginning to find their voice now. Colin Munro and Brendon McCullum have both hit sixes and brought up the 50 for TKR in the 8th over. The Patriots are bowling spin from both ends with Chris Gayle and Fabian Allen. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/stAFodZbtb — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

Colin Munro pulls out the reverse against Tabraiz Shamsi and connects with authority as the ball goes for four. TKR are 32/1 after six overs and the good news for them is that Munro looks like he means business tonight!! @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/GOhYMmxwJJ — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

A nervous start for the TKR at the Brian Lara Academy, but Colin Munro looks to change that with a straight six off Ben Cutting. Just one more over for the Powerplay to end. TKR 27/1 after 5 overs. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

Mr Consistent Colin Munro doesn't take long to settle. He punishes Sheldon Cottrell for dropping shot and wide with a cut shot for a boundary. TKR 13/1 after three overs. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

TKR lose their first wicket as Colin Ingram is caught for four at third man off Sheldon Cottrell who gives him the salute. TKR 8/1 in the 3rd over. The Patriots quick bowlers are building up a head of steam with a helpful pitch. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 15, 2018

Great display of pace & bounce by the opponent in the first 2 overs!#TKR - 8/0, 2 overs#TKRvSKP #PlayFightWinRepeat #CPL18 — TrinbagoKnightRiders (@TKRiders) September 15, 2018

The Brian Lara Stadium is alive! pic.twitter.com/9qJ9mNaQTI — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 15, 2018

The Trinbago Knight Riders have shelved the Sunil Narine experiment at the top of the order. Brendon Mc Cullum and Colin Ingram have strolled to the crease!!! @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 14, 2018

TKR squad: DJ Bravo (c), S Narine, C Ingram, C Munro, B McCullum, DM Bravo, D Ramdin, F Ahmed, A Khan, K Cooper, A Phillip.

Patriots: C Gayle (c), E Lewis, D Thomas, B Cutting, C Brathwaite, T Shamsi, A Devcich, H Van der Dussen, S Cottrell, F Allen, B King. @Newsday_TT — stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) September 14, 2018

