N Touch
Saturday 15 September 2018
follow us
Sports

CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon   are playing in the semi- final match of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Brian Lara Stadium.

The match started at 8 pm. 

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: DJ Bravo (c), S Narine, C Ingram, C Munro, B McCullum, DM Bravo, D Ramdin, F Ahmed, A Khan, K Cooper, A Phillip.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots : Starting XI: C Gayle (c), E Lewis, D Thomas, B Cutting, C Brathwaite, T Shamsi, A Devcich, H

The Brian Lara Stadium is ready for CPL.

 

 

Photos: Anil Rampersad

 

 

 

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots"

Sports