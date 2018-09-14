Bravo back for Red Force in Regional Super50

DWAYNE BRAVO will be making his return to the Red Force 50 overs team after three years absence. Bravo was yesterday named vice-captain of the Red Force for the Cricket West Indies Regional Super 50 tournament which bowls off from October 3-28. The team will be captain by experienced wicketkeeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin. The inclusion of Bravo could pave the way for a possible return to the West Indies team in time for the ICC World Cup next year.

There will be two groups of teams, with Group A playing in Trinidad, and Group B in Barbados.The semi finals and final will be staged in Barbados. TT are in Group A and will play their first match on October 3 against Windward Islands at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. The other match on the day will involve Canada against Windies B at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

The TT Cricket Board executive met last weekend and appointed Ramdin to lead TT into battle. Other decisions made for the 2018/2019 season included the selection panel which will be chaired by former West Indies pacer Anthony Gray. Other members of the committee include David Furlonge, Roland Sampath and Kelvin Williams.

The Red Force Super 50 team will be coached by Kelvin Williams and managed by Roland Sampath.