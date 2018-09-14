Beetham man killed in living room

Photo by Enrique Assoon

What should have been a relaxing Friday evening for COSTAAT student Jenna Durham took a tragic turn when her common-law husband, 32-year-old Kareem Douglas, was gunned down while sitting in the living room of their 21st Street Beetham Gardens apartment this evening.

Police said at around 7 pm, Durham was in the kitchen when she heard loud explosions.

When she checked the living room, she saw Douglas' body in a pool of blood.

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force strike team led by Insp Lezama as well as homicide investigators visited the scene.

Douglas was a truck loader at Flavourite Foods.