After church broken into, pastor says pray for bandits

VALDEEN SHEARS

Pastor Julien Rullow of the Trincity Family Church, Trincity, Wednesday lamented “the targeting of churches,” after a break-in at the church on Friday night.

Only the day before four bandits had broken into the Tacarigua Seventh- Day Adventist Church, DinsleyVillage and stolen items.

“Such is the life we are living in now. We have taken a position to suffer our losses and...we have to now pray for them. The police came, took their fingerprints, did their job.

“Seems that churches are now being targeted. We will not be fearful, but be sensitive to the times we now live in, when people will stoop to robbing churches. They have upped their game, we will up ours. It’s as simple as that,” said the pastor.

In a phone interview with Newsday, Rullow said he discovered the break-in early on Saturday morning and immediately contacted the Arouca police.

“The camera picked up three persons wearing hoods, so no faces were seen, but I know they have lost already. They have made a capital mistake that they will regret for the rest of their lives.

“We have already forgiven them and they are in God’s more than capable hands,” said Rullow.

The church, which has a congregation of over 200, has stood at the corner of Cane Farm and Limegrove Road, Trincity, since 1987, he said.

It is the first time it has suffered any such incident, said Rullow.

The bandits stole a laptop, headphones, surge protectors and several other miscellaneous items. He said church members were still going through their inventory to check exactly what else had been stolen.

The pastor said it “appeared the thieves greased themselves,” as they had entered the building through a very small window. Once inside, he said, they vandalised the burglarproofing doors.

Rullow laughed several times during the interview, as he recalled that an envelope with cash earmarked for the less fortunate in India remained untouched, even though it was in plain sight. The thieves, he said, ransacked all the cabinets and broke every internal lock in their search for more more valuables, but failed to find that particular envelope.