Activist: Grow your weed, smoke it

FIGHT THE POWER: Marijuana activist Nazma Muller speaks during a symposium on the legalisation of marijuana held on Thursday night at the Communication Workers Union headquarters, Henry Street, Port of Spain.

MARIJUANA activist Nazma Muller has encouraged citizens to grow and smoke marijuana.

She made the call during a symposium on the legalisation of marijuana on Thursday night at the Communication Workers Union headquarters, Henry Street, Port of Spain, hosted by All Mansions of Rastafari.

Muller said the country and the region weres facing a crisis with climate change and hurricanes.

"Oil and gas is not going to cut it anymore. We need to start growing weed. And tonight I want to ask you all to commit acts of civil disobedience. Grow weed. Grow your weed. You don't need permission to do what Jah tell you to do. Without fear."

She added: "They can lock all of us up?"

She described the right to ganja as a human right. She also encouraged those in attendance to spread the word, be militant and to stay the course.

"This has to happen before the end of the year."

On October 14 pro-legalisation groups will be holding a rally at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, which will include activists from across the region.