2020 election back to PNM

THE EDITOR: During the entire 2007 and 2010 general election campaigns, our household worked very hard on behalf of the COP and the People’s Partnership, respectively, and for some time after we were staunch supporters of PP leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In 2010 she took charge of a new administration that begun with a lot of hope and positive vibes, but ultimately gave the citizens of TT the least value for money spent of any administration in our 56 years of history as an independent state.

As a result of the above, her administration now occupies the opposition benches, where the main focus is opposing every single measure taken by the current administration.

There is nothing new, well thought out, creative, interesting or loaded with common sense in any of the positions taken by Persad-Bissessar or her spokesmen and now she has struck a new low by calling Dr Keith Rowley a disgustingly racist epithet.

After being called on to apologise for her horribly divisive diatribe, she has now doubled down on her huge mistake.

I can only imagine that the PNM election machine must be licking its collective chops, as having presented the 2020 election to Persad-Bissessar by the planned closure of the Petrotrin refinery, she has handed it back to the PNM with her outburst.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval