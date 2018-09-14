10 years for a gun

THE EDITOR: I have been looking closely at gun violence in this country and have concluded that we are going nowhere fast with the penalties as they are.

There is a crying need to update the penalty for a person caught with a gun to ten years in the first instance.

There should be no fine, which to me is a let-off. Today criminals are laughing “kiff kiff” as they pay fines when caught with a firearm.

Let’s correct this gobar. If you like fun, you must like jail.

KEITH ANDERSON, Port-of-Spain