TT footballers beg for food, water for US training camp

National footballers Kennya Cordner, left, and teammate Lauryn Hutchinson, right, are on the squad for next month's CONCACAF Women's Championship in the US.

A PAIR of frustrated national women footballers, Arin King and Lauryn Hutchinson, has taken to social media to issue a plea for help to ensure that the TT women's team qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

The TT Football Association (TTFA), under the presidency of David John-Williams, is yet to appoint a coach for the national team, ahead of the CONCACAF Women's Championship, which will take place in the United States from October 4-17.

Eight teams will compete at the CONCACAF Women's Championship for three automatic spots at next year's World Cup.

The Canadian-born King, on her Facebook page, posted earlier today, "21 days away from our final stage of World Cup Qualifiers!! NO CAMP & NO OFFICIAL COACH! This is madness. Help us make a change for Women’s Football and to inspire Trinidad and Tobago! #ISTANDWITHTTWSW We are simply asking for support. #RoadToFrance2019 #EQUALITY"

Hutchinson has called for interested persons to support a proposed training camp in Richmond, Virginia where she lives, in terms of accommodation for the TT players, meals and/or training gear.

"We wanna bring the team to Richmond, we wanna create our own camp. If you have any resources that you can donate to us, please, please, please reach out to me," Hutchinson said.

Ironically, the national team suffered similar struggles during their campaign for the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. In 2014, former coach Randy Waldrum posted a tweet outlining the lack of support the team received ahead of the CONCACAF Championship. Impoverished Haiti had pledged a donation then to assist their Caribbean neighbours.