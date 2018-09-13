Trou Macaque resident blasts ‘thirsty’ policemen

Acting ASP Edmund Cumberbatch, left and ACP Crime Irwin Hackshaw listen to a Trou Macaque resident during Wednesday's town hall meeting at the Trou Macaque Community Centre in Laventille

Policemen in the St Barbs and Trou Macaque communities of Laventille were taken to task by a female resident at a police town hall meeting last night when she complained of being the subject of unwelcome advances by the police.

Speaking at the Trou Macaque Community Centre in Laventille, the woman said she was confused over the actual purpose of police in the area, as they appear to be more preoccupied with mingling with young women than with patrols and investigations.

"I know the policemen in my community of St Barbs as the men in the blue and white jeeps that track me, meanwhile there is someone, somewhere getting robbed. We don't really think they are doing much because what we are seeing is what we can attest to.

"What we see is, the police tracking, sometimes we see a police vehicle full of ladies pulling up, I don't what crime the ladies committed but they left, not in handcuffs or anything. "

Acting Snr Supt of Port of Spain Division Floris Hodge-Griffith responded to the resident's concerns and said while mutual respect was necessary for a proper working relationship between police and the public, at least she was attractive.

"The people of St Barb's post we expect more from you all (officers), I know your responsibilities are great enough as it is but look out for the people. Well the good news is that you're nice, but we really do need mutual respect with officers and the public."