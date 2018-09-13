Torpedoes train for Maracas Open Classic

Torpedoes Swim Team members Virsnelit Faure (from left) Xavier Razac and Alex Ali run along the Maracas Bay shore as they prepare for the ASATT Subway Maracas Open Water swim event. Photo courtesy Torpedoes Swim Team

EIGHT swimmers from Torpedoes Swim Team will be competing in the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago Subway Maracas Open Water Classic on Sunday. The 2018 edition of the event, one of the longest running open water competitions in the region, will feature action in various age groups in the 1,000m, 3,000m and 5,000m races.

Torpedoes swimmers Virsnelit Faure, Xavier Razac and Alex Ali will compete in the 3,000m category. Serena Emanuelson, Madison Sadlow, Keon Sandy, Javier Thompson, and Graeme Waithe Toussaint will get their feet wet in the 1,000m category.

Head coach of Torpedoes Sharntelle McLean said the swimmers spent several training hours, interspersed with adequate rest periods, preparing for the event. She said the training also helped the swimmers prepare for some of the obstacles they may face, including bumping around corner marks and having their goggles knocked aside, and is confident that they are well prepared.

McLean, a two-time Olympic swimmer, said the event has grown since she competed, as it is more integrated into Caribbean and regional competitions. She said some swimmers actually prefer swimming in open water than in a pool, so the competition gives them another event to target.

Razac, Ali, Sadlow and Sandy have previously competed in the Maracas Open Water Classic, but this would be the first time for the other members of the Torpedoes contingent.

Torpedoes Swim Team, formerly Torpedoes Swim Club, was founded over 25 years ago by coach Ronald Corke and operates seven days per week out of the La Joya Complex, St Joseph. The club also runs a learn to swim developmental programme at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, which provides a good foundation for pre-competitive swimmers and those who eventually wish to transition into competitive swimming.

Torpedoes say its programs focus on building technique, skills, strength and endurance, and are designed to help young people develop their individual potential in the sport of swimming, while providing a good foundation for novice swimmers who wish to go on to compete at the highest level.