TKR look to history for inspiration

Chadwick Walton of Guyana Amazon Warriors is run out by Trinbago Knight Riders wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin during the Hero Caribbean Premier League playoff on Tuesday at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. PHOTO BY RANDY BROOKS - CPL T20

THE Trinbago Knight Riders are looking to history for inspiration as they face a must-win match tomorrow to get into Sunday’s final of the Hero Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba.

A defeat tomorrow will see the Dwayne Bravo-led Knight Riders’ season go to waste after an impressive run where they topped the preliminary phase with one group game to go and reeled off six straight victories. Resting two of their first-choice bowlers for their last group match vs Guyana Amazon Warriors has backfired though, with them losing that fixture on Sunday and then Tuesday’s qualifier vs the same opponents. Colin Borde, manager of the Knight Riders, is hoping history repeats itself, as in the 2017 CPL the Knight Riders topped the preliminary round emphatically before losing to the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the first qualifier. They bounced back to beat Guyana in the eliminator, and went on to defeat the Patriots in a nerve-wrecking finish in the final in Tarouba.

Last night, the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots clashed in an eliminator to book a place in Friday’s qualifier vs TKR.

“The last two times we won the title, we had to go the long route ,” Borde said, “We are of course disappointed in the outcome, but we are in the semi-finals and so we have as good a chance as anyone else.”

Borde acknowledged that the TKR top order has not been firing of late, slipping to 26 for four and 23 for three in their last two matches in Guyana. They’ve also experimented with Sunil Narine at the top of the order for the past two season, with very little to zero success. Borde is certain though that whoever plays on Friday will be ready to perform in the do-or-die contest.

“We have made some changes to the top order in the last few games in an attempt to strike the right balance. We have, for the most part, relied on the middle batsmen to do the business. I am confident that the coaching staff and captain are fully supportive of the players that are chosen to do the job. They have our full support as we know that they will come good,” he said.

The Knight Riders’ matches against Guyana Amazon Warriors were the only away matches they’ve lost all season but they will be back on home soil once again. Bravo downplayed the factor the Guyanese crowd might have played in the match, but the fervour and fanatic behaviour displayed by their supporters at Providence Stadium were undeniable.

He will be hoping the local crowd can give them that lift at the Brian Lara Academy tomorrow to help get them into the final.