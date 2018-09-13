The Brutal test

THERE is always a feeling of accomplishment to test one's fitness in climbing the highest peaks and although it can take hours to reach a mountain-top it is worth the pain and determination just to spend a few minutes at a summit.

“The Brutal" is the name given to the ultimate challenge hike, it is a test in ascending TT steepest mountains and despite the difficulty, the participants are always enthusiastic. It is about the persistence to conquer the steep and rugged hills.

The event organised by Island Hikers and Fitness Walkers, now in its 11th year, is a fun expedition for the fit, advanced and trained hiker and should not be considered a race. It attracts hikers of all ages.

The expedition starts at Hobal Trace in the Maracas, St Joseph Valley, where hikers are briefed about the safety instruction and told to stay in groups. It can take between five to eight hours to complete the course or depending on one’s experience and fitness. It is not a hike for the casual, or untrained enthusiast, organisers said. The distance is 12 km long and divided into four legs each with its own challenges.

On Saturday hikers will undertake The Brutal

Rating: 8 for very strenuous.

Assembly: 6 am cor of Abercromby Street and Eastern Main Road, St Joseph (Next to St Joseph Mosque)

Depart: 6.45 am

For more info: www.islandhikers.com

