Tears at Petrotrin forum Uncertain future for many

Daniel George, a temporary worker at Trinmar sits with his wife Penny George and their son Micah yesterday at a public forum on Petrotrin at City Hall in San Fernando.

TEARS were shed at a public forum on Petrotrin held at City Hall in San Fernando yesterday as workers of the state oil company spoke of the worry they feel as they face an uncertain future when they are laid off.

Penny George, the unemployed wife of temporary Trinmar employee Daniel George, held her third child Micah in her arms as she pleaded with panellists at the forum to help her understand this “irrational decision” by government to downsize Petrotrin by closing down its refinery.

Through her tears, George spoke about her two daughters, aged four and six, who suffer with seizures. She wondered if there would be enough councillors to deal with the trauma her family will face when her husband loses his job when the refinery closes.

Some 2,600 permanent workers and a similar number of temporary/casual workers stand to be unemployed. George later told Newsday he was employed with Trinmar for just under five years. He said although Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has promised no worker will leave empty handed, the reality is that this does not apply to temporary/casual workers.

Crystal Bernard another participant at the Lloyd Best Institute public forum on Petrotrin said she wanted to clear up misconceptions perpetuated by Energy Minister Franklin Khan that temporary workers are earning salaries in excess of $20,000 a month.

Bernard, a mother of four of Buenos Ayres, read out her payslip during the forum which showed a net income of $1,845.45 a week, after tax deductions, NIS, Health Surcharge and union dues, $1,000 for her car loan plus a mortgage payment of $825, to a credit union.

She said from that sum, she still has to pay her utility bills, buy groceries as well as purchase the occasional birthday gift for her four children. Her husband is presently unemployed. Bernard said the effect of Khan putting into the public domain a claim that she and other Petrotrin temporary workers are earning $20,000 a month was to, “have people hate me and be jealous of me.”

“My question to everyone including the Cabinet and the Prime Minister is this: did you consider me, did you consider my children or is it that we are just numbers. My children are not numbers,” Bernard said as she identified each by name.

Among those on the forum panel was former head of the Economic Advisory Board Terrence Farrell who denied a claim made by a Petrotrin worker that he was of the people who the Cabinet and prime minister consulted on the issue of downsizing Petrotrin.